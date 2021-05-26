Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 26, 2021

Share Facebook

Scattered showers move across Ohio today. Rain totals are not impressive, but it is moisture, which we have heard from many of you “is needed”. Rain totals will range from a few hundredths to half an inch, with most of us in the .1″-.4″ part of the range. Showers start this morning in the west, and then spread across the rest of the state through the day.

We are dry in all areas tomorrow through the daylight hours. Clouds build late afternoon. We should be warm again. Showers develop after midnight tomorrow night. Rain and thunderstorms then continue through Friday and through midday Saturday. Rain totals can be from .25″ to .5″ on the low end, all the way up to 1.5″ on the top end and isolated areas can see a bit more. that is because we see the biggest threat of thunderstorms in central to southern OH Friday afternoon, and those storms, if strong, can have heavier rain. Most of the state will be .75″ or less, and the 1-1.5″ totals will encompass only 10-15% of the state. See map below, showing rain totals for the event. We do expect ALL areas to see rain Friday-Saturday midday. Clouds break for some late day sun Saturday afternoon.

Sunny, dry and warm weather is in controls for the balance of the holiday weekend and for all of next week. We will be rain free Sunday through next Friday. Temps will be near normal this weekend, but above normal next week. The next decent rain potential will come at the beginning of the extended 11-16 day period, likely next Saturday(5th) into Sunday (6th),