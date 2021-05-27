Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 27, 2021

Share Facebook

Mostly dry today. We will see clouds build late in the afternoon and this evening, but moisture does not really invade OH until near or after midnight. Showers start initially in NW and far western OH, but spread over the rest of the state through the rest of early tomorrow morning, lingering through the entire day. Rains tomorrow will run from .25″-1.25″ with isolated higher totals due to thunderstorms. Coverage will be 100%. A second wave of moisture develops overnight tomorrow night, and will bring scattered showers through most of Saturday, adding another .25″-.75″. All told, two day rain totals will be rather significant, and the potential shown on the map below.

We clear out overnight Saturday night. Western areas may start to see clouds break for sun later Saturday afternoon, but full clearing will hold off until overnight. Then we are dry for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temps will be cool for the weekend, but will start to rebound Monday on Memorial day.

Next Wednesday, unsettled weather returns. We cant rule out scattered showers, mostly over the southern half of the state. Rain totals will run from .1″-.5″, but will have 60% coverage. North of I-70, expect just a mix of clouds and sun at midweek next week. In a wetter turn of the forecast, we keep scattered showers around for next Thursday and Friday. Rain amounts will run from a few hundredths to .4″ both days, but we see no better than 40-50% coverage. The best rain potential the second half of next week stay over southern OH.

We turn sunny and dry for all of the following weekend, Saturday the 5th and Sunday the 6th. Temps will be near to above normal.