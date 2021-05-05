Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 5, 2021

Share Facebook

We try and turn a little drier today, but we will be stuck dealing with some leftover precipitation at least through midday. Scattered showers will work off to the east through midday, bringing a few hundredths to .2″ to areas over the eastern half of the state. Clouds give way to sun in the west, and eventually that happens this afternoon too in the east. Temps will be cool, but not cold enough to cause major problems.

Thursday starts with some sun, but clouds return. Scattered showers develop in NW Ohio tomorrow afternoon, but then spread across the rest of the state for the evening and overnight. rain totals are not impressive, but with more showers, we don’t see drying. Rain totals will range from a few hundredths to .4″ over 80% of Ohio before sunrise Friday morning. The balance of Friday will be a little unsettled, with colder air coming in from the NW and a lot of clouds lingering. We don’t look for any major precipitation, but the day will feel rather damp and coo.

Saturday morning we see sun, but clouds build int he afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight Saturday night through Sunday late afternoon. Rain totals will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Only far northern tier counties have a chance of escaping rain this weekend,

Next week looks dry for Monday and Tuesday. Temps moderate and we should see good evaporation. Wednesday, though, a strong low working through the TN valley will try and throw moisture north into our region. Right now we are projecting Wednesday rains of .25″-.75″ over 90% of Ohio. Our hope is that this low tracks farther south, but for now we have to cover for some rain potential here. Next Thursday turns out partly sunny and precipitation free, but Friday the 14th we expect a return of showers with rain totals of .2″-.8″.

This forecast still does not have strong enough drying windows to allow significant field work in the next 10 days, at least without missing a system here or there. The map below shows cumulative 10 day rain potential, given the forecast above. The best target to miss would be the midweek rains next week on Wednesday, but we will have to keep fingers crossed there.