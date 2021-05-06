Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 6, 2021

Share Facebook

Clouds increase through the day today. Light rain will work into the state starting mid to late afternoon in NW Ohio, and then sweep through the rest of the state through the evening and overnight. Rain totals still don’t look huge, running from a few hundredths to half an inch, but coverage will be pushing 80% or more before action is gone. Tomorrow, behind this system clouds hold firm over most of the state. We will see some breaks here and there, but there will be plenty of clouds and that promotes cooler temps. We also will not rule out couple of hit and miss showers in this cloudy, cool set up, but coverage will not be huge and amounts will be very minor. Still, its tough to wave the “all clear” flag just yet.

Over the weekend, we think we can squeeze out a dry Saturday in all pars of the state. Sunshine should dominate morning through early/mid afternoon. Then in southwestern parts of the state, clouds start to increase. We stay nice and sunny in other areas. Overnight Saturday night through Sunday we have rain moving across the eastern corn belt, but the system is taking a decidedly more southern track. We think the heaviest rains may end up being limited to areas from I-70 south. In those areas we still see potential for some significant precipitation, .25″-1.25″ with 100% coverage south of I-70. But, north of there, we are seeing much less, .1″-.3″ with coverage at 40% or less. In fact, we have seen some indications that northern parts of the state may end up with little to no action, and we can turn out partly sunny even for most of Sunday. We want a little more data before we make that dramatic of a change. As of now, the expected weekend precipitation amounts are shown below.

Next week is largely dry Monday through Saturday morning. We cant rule out a few showers in SE OH late Thursday into early Friday, but there is nothing that is exceptionally well organized. This may be the weather window we are looking for to get back to field work, but how soon we can tap that window ill depend on the spread of heavy rain from this weekend…saturdaynight and Sunday. Still, we expect good to excellent evaporation all week next week and that will aid in dry down.