Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 7, 2021

Clouds will hold over most of Ohio for today, and we cant rule out a few hit and miss showers as well. This results from a stream of moisture coming across MI and Ontario, right into Ohio through the bulk of the day. Showers are most likely in eastern MI, but will pop up here as well, with a few hundredths to a tenth or two the general totals with 40% coverage or less. Precipitation is not the big issue today…but rather clouds and cool temps promoting a lack of drying, not helped by these hit and miss showers.

WE turn out dry in all areas tomorrow to start the weekend. Temps stay cool but sunshine will make it feel better than today. Clouds will develop late afternoon and evening. Rain starts after midnight with showers and thunderstorms from there through most of Sunday. Rain totals can be .25″-2″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. We were looking at the potential for northern tier counties to miss out…and while that may still be the case, it is looking less likely this morning except for folks right near the MI line. The heaviest rain totals will be in central and southern OH. Areas farther north are on the low end of the range. The map below shows rain totals through late Sunday.

Next week looks dry Monday through Friday. We will start cool with temps below normal Monday and Tuesday. But by midweek, we will be normal to above normal, and we should see significant drying for the entire week.

Next weekend, Saturday stays partly sunny, but we have to keep the door open for some scattered showers’ well past midnight Saturday night and Sunday. Coverage likely will be 60%, with rain totals of .25″-.75″ as it stand right now. This forecast, if it verifies, will mean we likely see planting potential the second half to late next week. How soon we can start depends really on rain totals tomorrow night through Sunday.