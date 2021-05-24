Ohio FFA Association Recognizes Northwestern-Wayne FFA Members

Share Facebook

This year, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter is proud to announce that there were a total of 11 members of the chapter to be recognized for their accomplishments and hard work on the state level. This is a major accomplishment that takes a great deal of effort on behalf of the members. This year, Abby Ramseyer, Cole Wharton, Jadeyn Berry, Ari Borton, Rylee Dawson, and Dugan Mclaughlin all received high levels of recognition from the State FFA organization. The state degree is the highest honor that the Ohio FFA Organization can bestow upon a member, and is represented by a golden charm. Members who earn this degree have shown high levels of dedication and involvement in the FFA organization.

Abby Ramseyer is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Ramseyer and received her state degree this year. During her involvement in the FFA she has participated in numerous activities, including general livestock, floriculture, and the job interview career development events. Abby was the chapter treasurer for 2019-2020. Abby is currently graduated.

Cole Wharton is the son of Hud and Jodie Wharton and received his state degree this year. He is involved in the 4-H, Band, and is the Principal Tuba Player for the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra. During his involvement in FFA Cole has participated in Soil Judging, Parliamentary Procedure, Ag Power and Diagnostics, and Food Science.

Jadeyn Berry is the daughter of Bruce and the late Susan Berry. Jadeyn also received her state degree. She is a junior and has been in FFA for 5 years. She is also the President of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter and an active member of the chapter. She has served as the reporter and chair of the Middle School Engagement Committee as well. Her other FFA Activities include Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Soils, Food Science, Ag Sales, Dairy Foods, Dairy Cattle Judging, and Ag in the Classroom. Jadeyn is also involved in 4-H where she shows pigs and dairy cattle. Jadeyn is also a part of the Wayne County Jr. Fair Board.

Ari Borton is the daughter of Jim and Sherri Borton. She received her state degree and is a junior this year. She is involved in High School and Club volleyball, 4-H, and the National Honors Society. While involved with the FFA chapter Ari participated in many fundraising and community service activities, along with soil judging, dairy foods, dairy handlers, and Food Science. Ari is currently serving as the chapter treasurer.

Dugan Mclaughlin is the son of Darby and Sarah McLaughlin. He is a Junior and received his state degree this year. He is involved in soccer year-round including an indoor and summer league. Dugan has been involved with FFA for 4 years. He is currently serving as the Vice-President for the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter. Dugan is an active member of the chapter and his FFA activities consist of wildlife, parliamentary procedure, Ag Sales, dairy cattle judging, soil judging, community service activities, and fundraising activities.

Rylee Dawson is the son of Scott and Jennifer Dawson. He is a junior this year and received his state degree. Rylee is involved with FFA, 4-H, Boy Scouts, Ashland County Baby Beef as he serves as President this year, several different sports and he is the 2020 Ashland County Prince. Within the FFA, Rylee is an active member of the chapter, and has served as an assistant officer, and is currently the Student Advisor. He also has participated in Rural Soils, Parliamentary Procedure, wildlife, and General Livestock.

Proficiencies are meant to recognize high levels of excellence in specialized fields and are a way for members to advance and strive in their SAEs. Lizzy Howman was in the top 4 finalists for proficiencies in the area of Dairy production entrepreneurship. Lizzy Howman placed 2nd in the state for dairy production entrepreneurship. Lizzy has worked over 1,000 hours on her farm and has learned many skills, such as time management, responsibility, accountability, and problem-solving. In the past year, Lizzy has raised over 24 heifers in addition to 21 other cows.

Also this year, our officers upheld their high standard of excellence with the Treasurer, Secretary, and Reporters books receiving a gold rating from the Ohio FFA Association. Congratulations to Ari Borton for her gold-rated Treasurer book, Lizzy Howman for her silver-rated Secretary book, and Jadeyn Berry for her gold-rated Reporters book.

Congratulations to all members on their accomplishments, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter recognizes and appreciates all your efforts.