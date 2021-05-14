Ohio Soybean Council launches website for carbon market resources

Share Facebook

The Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) has launched a new website for Ohio farmers interested in learning more about carbon programs. The site will help farmers answer common carbon-related questions, compare carbon programs available in Ohio and compile the questions they need to consider before enrolling in a program. Interested farmers can also sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates about the latest news affecting carbon markets. The new site is available at www.soyohio.org/CarbonMarkets.

“Right now, carbon markets are a lot like the Wild West,” said Ryan Rhoades, Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) president and Marion County soybean farmer. “Each program has its own requirements and ways of measuring success so the sheer amount of information that exists can be overwhelming for farmers who are just trying to make the best decision for their operation.”

That is where OSC stepped in.

“As we began to learn about the carbon programs available in Ohio, we realized there was not a ‘one-stop-shop’ resource for farmers to compare programs and answer initial questions,” said Bill Bateson, OSC chairman and Hancock County soybean farmer. “This site addresses many of the questions Ohio farmers have surrounding carbon markets and offers an opportunity for them to gather information from an unbiased source.”

OSC invites visitors to explore the new website at www.soyohio.org/CarbonMarkets and encourages them to frequent the site for new information about carbon programs in Ohio as it becomes available.