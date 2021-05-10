Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast| Ep. 204| Dusty and his Kitten

Share Facebook

Matt, Kolt, Dale, and Dusty are joined by an unlikely guest today, a stray kitten that Dusty and his family found after this weekends rain spell. Audio this week includes an interview from Dale with Ryan George and Aaron Hilers from the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms. Dale also talked with Kurt Vovarik, the Vice President of Federal Affairs for the National Bio Diesel Board. Matt has an interview with Paul Gross from the Madison County Ag Society about an upcoming event for the Madison County Fair called Livestock 101.