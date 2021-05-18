Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast| Ep. 205 | Culinary Chaos

Share Facebook

In this episode of the podcast, Matt, Dusty and Kolt are joined by Shelly Detweiler, OCJ Food Columnist, Union County berry farmer and dietician. Shelly and Matt tackle a delicious looking asparagus dish and Shelly makes Dusty’s mouth water with a strawberry pie. Matt has an update from Dewey Mann from The Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Lab at Ohio State about all of the changes they’re making there. Matt also catches up with Mike Smith of Marion County. Mike is preparing his John Deere collection of old iron for the Classic Green Reunion held at the Ohio Expo Center June 24-26th. More information can be found at classicgreen.org. All of this and more powered by our friends at AgriGold!