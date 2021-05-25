Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 206 | Mental Health Month

Matt, Dusty and Kolt are joined by Ty Higgins of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation to talk about Mental Health Month. Ty and Kolt both completed Mental Health First Aid training and discuss how that is beneficial to agriculture. Plus, Dusty catches up with David Myerholtz in the first installment of the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow and Kolt visits with Coy Patton of Bane Welker Equipment discussing the parts shortage. All of that and more powered by AgriGold!

