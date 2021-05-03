Share Facebook

By Vinayak Shedekar, Ohio State University Extension

Join Ohio State University Extension for a webinar focused on drainage design, installation, and management including updates on recently passed H.B. 340 on Ohio’s “petition ditch laws” that address the installation and maintenance of drainage works of improvement in Ohio. A panel of professional engineers representing state and federal agencies, drainage contractors, and tile manufacturers will discuss some standard practices, common issues, and troubleshooting associated with drainage design, installation, and repairs.

The 2021 Overholt Drainage Workshop will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but registration required. (Register Here) or visit:https://go.osu.edu/drainageschool. There are CEU credits available for CCAs and Professional Engineers.