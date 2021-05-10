Rain slows planting progress

Share Facebook

Cool temperatures and increased precipitation led to slower planting progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 99% adequate to surplus, up 6 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending May 9 averaged 4.1 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 2.02 inches of precipitation. There were 1.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 9.

Oats were 66% emerged and were rated 54% good to excellent condition. Corn planted progress was at 27% complete while corn emerged was at 9%. Soybeans planted progress was 20% and soybeans emerged was 7%. Winter wheat jointing was 83% and the winter wheat crop was rated 79% good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 78% good to excellent condition.

