Rain slows planting progress

Farmers continued fieldwork as conditions allowed, but increased precipitation as the week progressed slowed planting progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil

moisture conditions were rated 93 percent adequate to surplus, up 6 percentage points from the previous week.



Temperatures for the week ending May 2 averaged almost 3 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.17 inches of precipitation. There were 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 2. Snow and freezing temperatures occurred last week but nothing extremely damaging was reported. Oats were 81 percent planted and oats emerged was 54 percent. Corn planted progress was at 22 percent complete while corn emerged was at 4 percent. Soybeans planted progress was 17 percent and soybeans emerged was 4 percent; weeds were reportedly an issue in some soybean fields. Winter wheat jointing was 76 percent and the winter wheat crop was rated 81 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 75 percent good to excellent condition.

The complete report can be found here.