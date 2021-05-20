Registration open for Ohio State Fair junior livestock projects

Junior Fair livestock registration for the Ohio State Fair is now open through June 20 at ohiostatefair.com/agriculture-livestock/livestock/.
When registering, here are some helpful hints.
- All entries must be submitted online.
- Please allow time to complete the entry process, as the system will shut down at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. Entries will be locked automatically after midnight.
- Late entry fees will be charged ($75.00) beginning June 21 and late entries will be accepted through July 20. Late entries must be emailed to Barb Prince, Entry Department (b.prince@expo.state.oh.us). Upon receipt of the email the entry department will make contact to secure credit card information. Please reference your department division for more details and to see if late entries are accepted.
- All junior livestock exhibitors must provide their date of birth. Date of birth is not required for open entries.
- Junior 4-H exhibitors must list the county in which the project is registered (in some cases, this is not the same as the county in which you live). You must list your county educator or Extension agent as the contact to verify your entry, NOT your 4-H advisor.
- Junior FFA exhibitors must list the county in which the project is registered (in some cases, this is not the same as the county in which you live). You must list your FFA teacher/instructor as the contact to verify your entry.
- Breeding sheep entries may require additional supplemental forms to be submitted no later than July 20 (without penalty). These forms will be available online after June 20. They will not be required if the information was provided at the time of entry. You should enter the correct class at the time of entry. However, if you do not know the information for which sheep will be shown, that information can be updated in the supplemental form due July 20.
- All junior exhibitors should include their shirt size.
- All market swine projects must be ractopamine free. All market swine exhibitors will be required to bring a completed copy of this affidavit with them.
- Reminder: All exhibitors who win more than $499 in premiums must visit the Ohio Supplier website. In the past, exhibitors were required to submit Vendor Information Forms and W-9 forms; this new process has been in place for the last couple of years. If not completed, your premium payment cannot be processed. If you have registered using the Ohio Supplier website in previous years and nothing has changed (such as your address or banking information), then it is not necessary to update this information or attempt to register again.