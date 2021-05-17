Slow planting progress continues

Share Facebook

Rain showers early in the week gave way to drier weather later in the week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 97 percent adequate to surplus, down 2 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending May 16 averaged 9.2 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.71 inches of precipitation. There were 2.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 16.

Farmers completed small amounts of fieldwork, including repairing and calibrating equipment and treating fields with fungicides. Oats were 77 percent emerged and were rated 64 percent good to excellent condition. Corn planted progress was 39 percent complete and corn emerged was at 17 percent. Corn planting progress moved ahead of the 5- year average while emergence fell slightly behind. Soybeans planted progress was 29 percent while soybeans emerged was 12 percent. Winter wheat jointing was 89 percent and the winter wheat crop was rated 73 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 80 percent good to excellent condition.

Nationally, corn is 80% planted and soybeans are 61% planted. For more from this week’s Ohio report, click here.