Staff promotions at OFBF

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Amanda Kolitsos has been named director of graphic design for Ohio Farm Bureau. She joined the organization nearly six years ago as a communications specialist. In her new role, Kolitsos will design Ohio Farm Bureau publications Buckeye Farm News and Our Ohio magazine, among other design projects, in addition to overseeing Ohio Farm Bureau brand management.

Prior to her time at Ohio Farm Bureau, Kolitsos was the communications director for the Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association.

Kolitsos is a graduate of Brookville High School and holds an agricultural communications degree from The Ohio State University. She is a proud FFA and 4-H alum and a member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau.

Dave Gore of Marysville has been named communications specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. He was previously the organization’s print services coordinator since 2013. As part of his new role, Gore will help Ohio Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus with design projects, in addition to helping with photography and video production.

Prior to his time at Ohio Farm Bureau, Gore spent 10 years as the fulfillment coordinator for the Ohio State Bar Association.

Gore is a member of Franklin County Farm Bureau.