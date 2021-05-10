Tax concerns from House lawmakers

Share Facebook

More than 130 Republican House members sent a letter to leadership on last week, opposing to the use of two tax provisions — the elimination of stepped-up basis allowances from the tax code and capital gains taxes at death — which could be offered as pay-fors under President Biden’s “American Families Plan” proposal.

“A recent EY study found that these two changes to the tax code had the potential to reduce wages by $32 for every $100 in new taxes collected, and to eliminate 80,000 jobs per year right now, and up to 100,000 per year by 2030,” the letter explained. “We agree 21st century transportation networks, utilities, and broadband are vital to economic growth as we rebuild our economy and get Americans back to work. We also believe repealing stepped-up basis and taxing capital gains at death would be counterproductive to these goals. We oppose their inclusion in any legislation, and we look forward to working with you on ways to responsibly fund the improvements needed to ensure America’s farms, ranches, and small businesses fully benefit and can continue serving their customers here and around the world,” the lawmakers wrote.

USDA clarified that Biden’s policy proposal specifically exempts farm operations from this new capital gains tax, as long as the farm remains family owned and operated. A copy of the lawmakers’ letter is available here.