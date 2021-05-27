Updating the MRTN nitrogen rates?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

I have had a couple of guys tell me they are going to “load it up” — meaning they are thinking about adding more than their typical level of inputs — but even with high prices, economics still plays a role.

Prices for both nitrogen and corn have changed dramatically since our discussion of nitrogen rates back in March. As we prepare this article, corn for fall delivery is around $5.80 per bushel and nitrogen prices are $0.45 to $0.65 per pound of N depending on the source of N you chose. The scenarios in the table incorporate prices of 28% UAN or anhydrous ammonium and a range of corn prices from $4.50 to $6.00 per bushel to determine the maximum return to nitrogen rate in a soybean to corn rotation.

The tables show a single value and a rate range. The single value is the MRTN rate, which maximizes the return to nitrogen. The Profitable N Rate Range (lb N/acre), is the N rate values at a $1 per acre net return range (LOW and HIGH) around the MRTN. An N rate within this range around the MRTN would provide similar expected economic return and could be considered the profitable N rate range.

If these price scenarios do not fit your price points it only take a few minutes at http://cnrc.agron.iastate.edu/, plug in your number and start the conversation about nitrogen rates.

Product = 28% UANCost $350 per ton or $0.63 Corn Price ($/bu) $ 4.50 $ 5.00 $ 5.50 $ 6.00 Nitrogen to Corn Price Ratio 0.14 0.13 0.11 0.11 MRTN Rate (lbs N/acre) 161 167 173 177 Profitable N Range (lb N/acre) 147-175 153-181 159-186 164-190 Net Return to N at MRTN Rate ($/acre) $234.56 $272.10 $310.01 $348.22 Product Cost at MRTN Rate ($/acre) $101.43 $105.21 $108.89 $111.51 Product = 82-0-0Cost $710 per ton or $0.43 Corn Price ($/bu) $ 4.50 $ 5.00 $ 5.50 $ 6.00 Nitrogen to Corn Price Ratio 0.1 0.09 0.08 0.07 MRTN Rate (lbs N/acre) 183 187 193 198 Profitable N Range (lb N/acre) 167-198 172-203 177-208 182-212 Net Return to N at MRTN Rate ($/acre) $268.81 $307.51 $346.42 $385.55 Product Cost at MRTN Rate ($/acre) $78.69 $80.41 $82.99 $85.14

As you determine your MRTN rate, remember that we are setting the nitrogen needed for the entire season. If you applied manure, applied N in the starter, any spring broadcast MAP or DAP or if you use a weed and feed herbicide program subtract the N already applied of the final application made. We also assume in the rate recommendations that you use best management practices for your N application for your specific site.