Updating the MRTN nitrogen rates?

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension agronomist
I have had a couple of guys tell me they are going to “load it up” — meaning they are thinking about adding more than their typical level of inputs — but even with high prices, economics still plays a role.
Prices for both nitrogen and corn have changed dramatically since our discussion of nitrogen rates back in March. As we prepare this article, corn for fall delivery is around $5.80 per bushel and nitrogen prices are $0.45 to $0.65 per pound of N depending on the source of N you chose. The scenarios in the table incorporate prices of 28% UAN or anhydrous ammonium and a range of corn prices from $4.50 to $6.00 per bushel to determine the maximum return to nitrogen rate in a soybean to corn rotation.
The tables show a single value and a rate range. The single value is the MRTN rate, which maximizes the return to nitrogen. The Profitable N Rate Range (lb N/acre), is the N rate values at a $1 per acre net return range (LOW and HIGH) around the MRTN. An N rate within this range around the MRTN would provide similar expected economic return and could be considered the profitable N rate range.
If these price scenarios do not fit your price points it only take a few minutes at http://cnrc.agron.iastate.edu/, plug in your number and start the conversation about nitrogen rates.
|Product = 28% UANCost $350 per ton or $0.63
|Corn Price ($/bu)
|$ 4.50
|$ 5.00
|$ 5.50
|$ 6.00
|Nitrogen to Corn Price Ratio
|0.14
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|MRTN Rate (lbs N/acre)
|161
|167
|173
|177
|Profitable N Range (lb N/acre)
|147-175
|153-181
|159-186
|164-190
|Net Return to N at MRTN Rate ($/acre)
|$234.56
|$272.10
|$310.01
|$348.22
|Product Cost at MRTN Rate ($/acre)
|$101.43
|$105.21
|$108.89
|$111.51
|Product = 82-0-0Cost $710 per ton or $0.43
|Corn Price ($/bu)
|$ 4.50
|$ 5.00
|$ 5.50
|$ 6.00
|Nitrogen to Corn Price Ratio
|0.1
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|MRTN Rate (lbs N/acre)
|183
|187
|193
|198
|Profitable N Range (lb N/acre)
|167-198
|172-203
|177-208
|182-212
|Net Return to N at MRTN Rate ($/acre)
|$268.81
|$307.51
|$346.42
|$385.55
|Product Cost at MRTN Rate ($/acre)
|$78.69
|$80.41
|$82.99
|$85.14
As you determine your MRTN rate, remember that we are setting the nitrogen needed for the entire season. If you applied manure, applied N in the starter, any spring broadcast MAP or DAP or if you use a weed and feed herbicide program subtract the N already applied of the final application made. We also assume in the rate recommendations that you use best management practices for your N application for your specific site.