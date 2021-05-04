Share Facebook

By: Brianne Priest , 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

Utica FFA members participated in Ohio FFA State Convention virtually on April 29th and 30th. Since convention was virtual this year Mrs. Neff hosted three watch party’s in the FFA room for middle school and high school FFA members. We celebrated the success of some of our members during these watch party’s. We celebrated Abigail Paxton’s Gold-Rated Treasurers Book, Georgia Gamble’s Gold-Rated Reporters Book, graduate Abby Kellett receiving her state degree, and our FFA chapter was recognized for our charitable giving to the Utica Food Pantry and to Walking Wild Rescue. We also celebrated Amanda Annett, our State Winner in the Beef Production Placement proficiency award and her State Runner up in Diversified Livestock Production. She was also recognized for being named Ohio’s America Star Placement. We cheered when our State Agriscience Fair competitors pictures went across the screen. Our students and placings were Animal Systems Division One Emily O’Hara 1st place, Division Two Melinda Wesley and Andrew Boeshart 1stplace, Samantha Farley and Cheyenne Smith 3rd place, and Ayonna Good and Jayne Rauch 4th place. In Food Products and Processing Division One Bethany Glancy 3rd place, Division Two Sarah Canterbury and Allison Baughman 1st place. In Plant Systems Division Two Kyle Gilbert and AJ Shannon 1st place. In Social Systems Division Four Stephen Epps and Sarah Epps 2nd place. Our 1st place winners will have the opportunity to submit their work to National FFA for the National Agriscience Fair Competition. We are so proud of all these people for what they have accomplished and put hard work into.