Utica Graduate successful in Ohio FFA State

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Brianne Priest, Utica FFA Reporter

Amanda Annett

The process for State FFA proficiency rewards begins in the fall. Students being filling out or editing applications to apply for the next year’s State FFA Convention. Amanda Annett has completed this process in 3 separate years and this year has resulted in her being the State Winner in the area of Beef Production for the Ohio FFA Association.

FFA members who maintain quality records and have an interest in applying, can fill out the proficiency award applications. Students apply based on what type of SAE or Supervised Agricultural Experience the students has. There are over 40 award areas in the State of Ohio. Applications are reviewed by committees of ag teachers, where the top 4 are selected based on the application score. The top 4 students then complete an interview. Since all Ohio FFA events have been virtual this year, Amanda interviewed in March via zoom.

Amanda completed 2 proficiency applications this year. Her first was in Beef Production Placement. She has completed 3,895 hours of work on her family’s 300 head confinement feedlot operation since 2016. She has grown from being a farmhand to a barn manager. She has grown a lot in her responsibilities on the farm- going from working under direct supervision of her parents to being able to complete all farm tasks and chores on her own.

Amanda also competed in the area of Diversified Livestock Production. Her application included her work on the feedlot operation and working on the hog finishing barn that her family built in 2019. She worked 265 hours in two years, while learning about a new species. In this area, Amanda was the State Runner Up.

The next step for Amanda’s award process is that Mrs. Neff, Utica’s Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor will attend an award application critique at the end of May. From there, Amanda and Mrs. Neff will make changes to her application, before submitting to the National FFA award competition. After the National Summer judging, we will be waiting to find out if Amanda is top 4 in the Nation and if she will complete the National FFA interview process.

Amanda has also been selected as Ohio’s American Star in Agricultural Placement. Her application has already been forwarded on National FFA to find out if she will be selected in this award area as well.

Congratulations Amanda! We are very proud to call you an Alumni of Utica FFA and can not wait to find out results from National FFA Summer judging.