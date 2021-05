Share Facebook

By Dean Kreager, Licking County Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator Ohio State University Extension

This weed has been showing up everywhere this spring.

The yellow flowers may be attractive but it is toxic to livestock especially if it is made in hay where the animals can’t eat around it. Click on this link for a 12 minute video on managing this noxious weed: Managing Cressleaf groundsel in hayfields.