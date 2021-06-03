2021 Funvention

Share Facebook

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter

On April 29th and 30th the West Holmes FFA Chapter went to the Funvention held at Harvest Ridge as a part of the Ohio FFA Virtual Celebration. There were 18 total schools in attendance. Throughout the two days members interacted with volunteers from companies throughout the state and had the opportunity to develop leadership skills, as well as improve their understanding of the agriculture industry. Members also participated in a community service scavenger hunt and watched live sessions of the Ohio FFA State Convention. There were 4 guest speakers: Koleson McCoy – former National FFA President, Sam Glenn – a motivational speaker, George Secor – the CEO of Sunrise cooperative, and Dale Minyo – the voice of Ohio Agriculture and the banquet emcee. Members Cora Crilow, Clay Shepler, Ethan Feikert, Chloe Shumaker, and Emma Stitzlein were recognized for earning their state degrees, Candidates had to have earned or invested $3,000, participated in 8 activities above the chapter level, completed 25 hours of community service, received the chapter degree, and carry at least a 2.0 GPA. 8 members were proficiency applicants that placed in the top 4 of their respective categories, each member filled out an application and went through an interview process. Ethan Drzazga was 1st in Ag Sales Placement, Brayden Shumaker was first in Ag Services, Lexi Ogi was 1st in Diversified Livestock, and 3rd in Beef Placement, Rebecca Sprang was 3rd in Dairy Placement,, Tierra Slaubaugh was 4th in Diversified Livestock, Ethan Drzazga was 3rd in Goat Production, Becca Schuch was 2nd in Grain Production, Garrett Houin was 3rd in Outdoor Recreation, and Kylie Ramirez was 2nd in Service Learning. The State Winners will now compete at the National level this summer. Officers were also recognized for their gold rated books: Secretary Cora Crilow, Treasurer Becca Schuch, and Reporter Chloe Shumaker. Chase Stitzlein was awarded the Ohio Star Farmer and is Ohio’s nominee for American Star Farmer. He owns his own herd of dairy cattle and works on 2 dairy operations. Congratulations! Two individuals were also awarded the Honorary State Degree, The Late Aaron Kaufman and Mr. Patrick Miller. These two individuals have gone above and beyond to help us become a more successful chapter!