June 24 CORN Live Webinar focuses on weeds in soybeans and wheat harvest

By Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Mike Estadt, Will Hamman, Ohio State University Extension

The next session of CORN Live is this Thursday, June 24th from 8:00 – 9:00 am. This week’s webinar will touch on a variety of issues, starting with a crop progress report and field updates from Jason Hartschuh, Extension Educator in Crawford County, and a review of weed management in soybeans with Mark Loux, Professor and Extension Specialist in Weed Science at OSU.

In many parts of Ohio, wind or rain have reduced spray days allowing weeds to grow to a size that is tougher to control. Loux will be available to answer questions about adjustments to weed control programs.

Brad Moffitt, Director of Market Development and Membership at Ohio Corn and Wheat, and John Hoffman, Pickaway County farmer, will also be online to review this year’s growing season for wheat and talk about getting started with wheat harvest.

1 hour of CCA CEUs will be offered (0.5 PM + 0.5 CM). The webinar is free to attend. Register at www.go.osu.edu/cornlive.