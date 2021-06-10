Cab Cam | Hondros Hemp Farms

http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

June 10, 2021 — Scattered showers and storms are around over most of the state for one more day, before we push the best chances of moisture farther off to the east and south tomorrow. Today we can see 80% of the state pick up another few tenths to .75″,.. More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin