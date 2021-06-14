Classic Green Reunion coming to Ohio this summer

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

All things John Deere will be descending upon the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus this summer for the Classic Green Reunion 2021.

“The Classic Green Reunion was started when a bunch of John Deere enthusiasts and collectors wanted to put on a national show that would move to different places around the country. The first one was two years ago in Nebraska,” said Mike Smith from Marion County, who is serving as the show chairman for this year’s event. “I just knew that it needed to be in Columbus, Ohio for the second show. It is all about the people. It has to be John Deere, but it doesn’t matter how shiny it is or how dull it is. If you’ve got a John Deere and you want to come and have some fun and display a tractor, implement, or a power unit or a toy or a tool, bring it and enjoy the 3 days.”

The 2021 installment of the every-other-year event will feature a sea of green, a daily parade, an antique tractor pull, a pedal pull for youth, and plenty of other activities from June 24 through June 26. There will be displays, vendors of memorabilia, parts, and toys, working demonstrations, and seminars as well.

This year’s Classic Green Reunion will also include several pieces from Smith’s impressive collection.

“My dad started collecting two-cylinders. We have sold most of them off and we have a collection of New Gen,” Smith said. “I have a full line of front wheel assist tractors starting with 3020s up to a 4430 and they are all open station.”

The Smiths keep their collection of carefully restored tractors in a temperature-controlled building.

“My dad has the No. 1 four-wheel drive 8020 and we’ll have it on display down there. It is the very first articulated four-wheel drive and the first one off the line. We are very fortunate to have that tractor,” Smith said. “Dad is also fortunate enough to have an original 4020. It only has 1,500-some hours on it. That will be on display down there too. We are taking around 8 tractors, which is two semi loads. We’ll shine them up and get the barn dust off of them and get the tires black. We’ll take them down and have a good time.”

The Classic Green Reunion will be held in the Ag & Hort Building, Denny Hales Pavilion, North Commercial Building, Poultry Barn, and the South Commercial Building at the Ohio Exposition Center. For much more information, visit Classicgreen.org.