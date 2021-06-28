COBA celebrates 75 years

Share Facebook

It is a milestone that few businesses have reached. Yet, COBA/Select Sires is celebrating 75 years in business in 2021. To memorialize the 75th anniversary, a series of events was hosted in the greater Columbus area in June.

To begin the events, COBA’s board of directors met and an open house and annual meeting were held for member-owner-customers. In addition, a special dinner celebration was hosted for the board and delegates and delegate meetings were also held.

The open house was kicked off with guests visiting the newly renovated COBA/Select Sires office in Columbus. At Select Sires Inc., in Plain City, the event continued with a bull parade, which lead into lunch by Heflin’s Caterers, and COBA’s annual meeting. General manager, Duane Logan, and board president, Chad Steinberger, lead the meeting to update attendees about the state of the cooperative, events over the last two years, and the projected future. (Livestreams of the bull parade and annual meeting are available on COBA’s Facebook page.) Upon conclusion of the meeting, guests enjoyed touring Select Sires’ facilities and learning more about their processes and procedures. Member-owner-customers representing all eight states of COBA’s service territory and Mexico were present to enjoy the festivities.

The special dinner celebration was held at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. Special guests and distinguished service award recipients were recognized. Steinberger and Logan addressed the crowd, and ag comedian, Drew Hastings, engaged the audience with his entertaining humor. Topping the night was a fun auction to raise money for college scholarships to students whose families are COBA member-owner-customers. A total of $10,100 was raised by selling COBA memorabilia, far surpassing the $2,720 raised at the 50th celebration’s fun auction. Auctioneer for the evening was Randall Kiko, of Kiko Auctioneers in northeast Ohio, who also sits on the COBA board of directors. Kiko’s entertaining ringmen for the auction were Bob Griggs, Kirby Pair, Steve Deam, Tyler Chupp, Chad Steinberger and Kevin Jorgensen. High-dollar items for the auction included a vintage COBA thermometer that sold for $2,000, a 1986 gold-plated commemorative plate auctioned for $1,000 and a 50th COBA anniversary sperm cup that sold for $800.

“The $10,100 total is truly remarkable! It once again demonstrates what COBA is all about,” Logan said. “These dollars will all go to support many member-owner-customer families through scholarships in the name of COBA’s 75th anniversary. The board of directors and I are very proud of the manner in which COBA operates as a true cooperative.”

COBA/Select Sires, Inc., one of the founding members of Select Sires Inc., has become widely respected for its clearly demonstrated ability to provide the finest service and bovine genetics available in the world. COBA/Select Sires, Inc., operates as a true cooperative by encouraging member input and allowing members to share in profits through patronage refunds.