Conservation Teen Advisory Council accepting applications

Speaking of young scholars, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for highly motivated high school students who are driven by their passion for Ohio’s great outdoors to serve on the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC), a statewide network of student leaders working together to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach and program efforts.

“The students who have been part of our past two ConTAC classes have been so bright, passionate, and driven. We really valued their input. I look forward to this next group of applicants,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “This is a great opportunity for these young people to learn about and participate in the work we do preserving our state’s natural resources. The skills they acquire as part of ConTAC will help them in any future endeavors, no matter what profession they pursue.”

ConTAC members will develop and implement innovative and practical ideas that empower young people to protect and preserve Ohio’s natural resources, according to the ODNR. They will also provide feedback and make recommendations to enhance outdoor outreach. Council members also get the chance to explore careers in the natural resources sector and develop valuable networking and leadership skills.

A new class of 30 teens will be selected to serve on ConTAC for the 2021-2022 academic year, joining several founding members who will continue to serve as the group moves into its third year. Membership will reflect the diverse interests of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the state of Ohio.

The Council is split into five regional teams. The teams will begin meeting later this summer and will meet monthly, virtually or in-person, depending on health orders. Students enrolled in high school for the 2021-2022 school year are eligible to apply, but must do so soon; the deadline is June 4. Visit ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/discover-and-learn/education-training/contac to apply.