Crop conditions positive, haymaking continues

Adequate conditions for crop growth continued with precipitation and windy conditions occurring in some

areas, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 89 percent adequate to surplus, down one percent from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending June 20 were 0.9 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.84 inches of precipitation. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 20.



Farmers sprayed and fertilized crops. Oats headed was 76 percent complete and oats condition was rated 73 percent good to excellent. Corn emerged progress was 98 percent and corn condition was rated 76 percent good to excellent. Soybeans planted progress was complete while soybeans emerged reached 95 percent. Winter wheat headed was complete and the winter wheat crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 83 percent good to excellent condition.