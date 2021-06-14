Crop conditions still adequate

Share Facebook

Spotty precipitation occurred with some areas reporting too much rain and other areas reporting not enough rain, but overall conditions remained adequate for crop growth, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 90% adequate to surplus, up one percent from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending June 13 were 6.9 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.25 inches of precipitation. There were 3.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 13.

Farmers sprayed crops and side dressed nitrogen on corn fields. Oats emerged was complete and oats condition was rated 75% good to excellent. Corn planted progress was complete while corn emerged was at 94 percent. Soybeans planted progress was 95% while soybeans emerged was 86%. Winter wheat headed was 97% and the winter wheat crop was rated 77% good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 79% good to excellent condition.

For more from this week’s update click here.