Farming for Cleaner Water — Upper Scioto gets EPA funding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the selection of “Farmer to Farmer” grants around the country totaling over $9.9 million to 11 organizations. This includes $853,866 to the American Farmland Trust for Farming for Cleaner Water in the Upper Scioto River Watershed. This includes areas north of Columbus and Marysville to Kenton, Marion and Bucyrus.

“Half of this money will go directly to farmers,” said Mark Wilson, Farming for Cleaner Water project manager. “To date we have secured $1.5 million and have our fingers crossed for a recently submitted $5.5 million USDA grant.”

The collaboration of a wide range of stakeholders and organizations across an entire watershed is vital to reducing nutrient pollution to our water. Farmers can play an important leadership role in these efforts when they get involved and engage with their State governments, farm organizations, conservation groups, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and community groups.

The Farmer to Farmer grant funding is available to develop innovative practices within farming communities, measure the results of those practices, and identify how the practices will be incorporated into farming operations. Under this grant program, proposals will carry out project activities using one or more of the following methods: surveys, studies, research, investigation, experimentation, education, training, and/or demonstrations.

“EPA is proud to support the leadership of farmers and their innovative approaches to improve water quality while working to fuel and feed the world,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator. “EPA is committed to meaningful partnerships with farmers to advance sustainable agriculture practices while creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all.”