Logan to retire from COBA/Select Sires

Duane Logan announced to the COBA/Select Sires board of directors and employees that he plans to retire by the end of 2021. He has led the cooperative for the past 8 years as general manager.

“Consistent, direct, and detailed, Duane has made a lasting impact on the member-owner-customers as well as the employees of COBA/Select Sires,” said Chad Steinberger, current board president. “We appreciate his dedication to cooperative members and employees. He has empowered his employees to serve cooperative member to the best of their abilities and it shows by growth of the cooperative.”

Logan has long been an influential figure in COBA leadership. While still dairying in Trumbull County, he served on the COBA/Select Sires board of directors. He was elected to three consecutive terms before the herd sold and he joined the management team in Columbus. Serving as marketing director-north for 18 years prior to serving as general manager, Logan has been an integral part of the growth from 943,000 units in 2000 to 2.5 million units of semen sold in 2020. The eight states plus Mexico that are served by COBA have definitely benefited from Logan’s leadership and support of the industry as well as his passion for our member-owner-customers. He considered it his highest honor to be selected as only the fifth general manager of COBA.

The board of directors is working on their timeline and plan for the next general manager of COBA/Select Sires. They will be sharing information with the delegates, staff and member-owner-customers in June at the COBA 75th anniversary celebration and open house. Logan and his wife, Chris, call Plain City home but are looking forward to a relocation to Arizona.