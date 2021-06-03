Share Facebook

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter

On May 22nd, 17 members from the West Holmes FFA Chapter helped run the Mid-Ohio Lamb Classic at the Holmes County Fairgrounds. The show is a part of the OSIA/LEAD circuit and featured over 100 exhibitors and 250 lambs from all over Ohio. FFA members that helped were: Laina Croskey, Ethan Feikert, Kalan Bowling, Ally Ogi, Ashley Tate, Maren Drzazga, Emily Sheely, Alysa Pringle, Pacee Miller, Jess Miller, Derek Miller, Wyatt Schlauch, Hayden Smith, Cora Crilow, Chloe Shumaker, Sarah Irwin, and Dakotah Ringwalt. Members helped with set up, clean up, sign in, announcing, and helping in the show arena. Thank you to the following people and businesses who sponsored or assisted with the show: WB Fabrications, Ogi Trucking, Performance Feed and Seeds, Weaver Leather, BHL Livestock, Ag Pro Millersburg, Sweet Breeze Farms and Excavating, Shearer Show Stock, Sullivan Supply, Heritage Cooperative, Comfort Inn and Suites, Dennis and Kathy, Schlabach, Hipp Farms Mulch, East Holmes Vet, Corman and Jody Irwin, Panda Roof, Loudonville Equity, TMK Farm Service, Ann Mumaw, Cassie Mumaw, Gene Mumaw, Geoffrey Zimmerly, and Tim Hershberger.