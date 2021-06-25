Mozie van Raaij named the 2021 Ohio Fairs’ Queen

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mozie van Raaij from Clark County was named the 2021 Ohio Fairs’ Queen.

She just finished her freshman year of college at the Ohio State University studying Ppsychology with a minor in substance misuse and addiction, on a pre-medicine track. Van Raaij is also employed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a mental health technician.

She was a member in 4-H for 10 years, FFA for four years, and served on the Clark County Junior Fairboard for two years. Van Raaij also held the title of 2018 Clark County Dairy Princess and was the 2018-2019 Barn-Busters Cloverbud Advisor.