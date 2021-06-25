Mozie van Raaij from Clark County. Photo by Stephanie Lynn Photography.

Mozie van Raaij named the 2021 Ohio Fairs’ Queen

June 25, 2021 Buckeye People, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Mozie van Raaij from Clark County was named the 2021 Ohio Fairs’ Queen.

She just finished her freshman year of college at the Ohio State University studying Ppsychology with a minor in substance misuse and addiction, on a pre-medicine track.  Van Raaij is also employed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a mental health technician. 

She was a member in 4-H for 10 years, FFA for four years, and served on the Clark County Junior Fairboard for two years. Van Raaij also held the title of 2018 Clark County Dairy Princess and was the 2018-2019 Barn-Busters Cloverbud Advisor. 

Check Also

Classic Green Reunion coming to Ohio this summer

By Matt Reese All things John Deere will be descending upon the Ohio Exposition Center …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved