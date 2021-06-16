MVCTC FFA Officer Team for 2021-2022 Announced

Share Facebook

Englewood, Ohio – Each year, the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter leaders, members, and current officers will interview, vote, and elect new officers for the next school year. 2021-2022 Officers were interviewed and placed as potential candidates to be voted for at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Candidates were asked to record a campaign speech, create campaign posters (Google Slides), and share them to be displayed for members of the FFA Chapter.

Serving for the 2021-2022 Year will be

President – Cheyenne Epperson from Preble Shawnee in Diesel Power Technologies Program

Vice President – Yuliana Morgado from Vandalia- Butler in Veterinary Science Program

Secretary – Emilee Jones from Eaton in Agricultural & Livestock Production Program

Treasurer – Miyu Sakumoto from Tippecanoe in the Veterinary Science Program

Reporter – Logan Pope from Tippecanoe in Veterinary Science Program

Sentinel – Jacob Prasuhn from Ansonia in Diesel Power Technologies Program

Student Advisor – Natalie Gratz from Tippecanoe in Veterinary Science Program

The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change. But FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners, and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.

Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers and Future Entrepreneurs of America, too.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.