Northwestern FFA Attends the First Ever Funvention

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

Due to the effects of COVID-19 many FFA Chapters around the country were not able to attend their states conventions as usual. With the help of many sponsors and amazing ag teachers a group of 18 chapters from across the state of Ohio were able to come together and have their own sort of the Ohio State FFA Convention known as “Funvention”. The Funvention was held at the Holmes County Fair Grounds on April 29-30 2021. The 18 chapters included, Caldwell FFA, Carrollton FFA, Clayton FFA, Hiland FFA, Hillsdale FFA, Indian Valley FFA, Licking Valley FFA, Loudonville FFA, Meadowbrook FFA, Norwayne FFA, Northwestern FFA, Ridgewood FFA, Shenandoah FFA, Smithville FFA, Triway FFA, West Holmes FFA, Wayne Co. Career Center FFA, and the Zane Trace FFA. The first day started with breakfast. Then to follow members welcomed past National FFA President Koleson McCoy. Members then were able to participate in workshops to enhance their leadership skills, as well as attend livestock clinics to learn how to prepare animals for show. During the first session teachers/administrators were recognized for all their hard work, along with an Agriscience fair, and the announcement of the 2021-2022 Officer Ballot. The next activity was the 3rd and final round of workshops. Later that evening family members and other guests gathered to celebrate the hard working members who got recognized for all their achievements. Members who received their State Degrees were Cole Wharton, Jadeyn Berry, Ari Borton, Dugan McLaughlin, Rylee Dawson, and Abby Ramseyer. The top CDE teams and individuals were also recognized. This included Agricultural Sales who placed 2nd in the state, Novice Parliamentary Procedure who placed 4th in the state, Dairy Cattle who also placed 4th in the state , Milk Quality & Products who placed 2nd, Beginning Prepared and Extemporaneous and public speaking, and Dairy Handlers. Parents were able to attend this awards ceremony and enjoy ice cream after being donated by WG Dairy. The second day started with breakfast as well. Then members were able to enjoy the trade show. Members were able to talk to different representatives from different companies and colleges regarding information about their business and programs. Afterwards members were recognized for their Proficiencies. Lizzy Howman placed 2nd in the state for her Dairy Production Entrepreneurship. Following the ceremony members were able to go back and talk more to the representatives at the trade show. After wrapping up the trade show it was time for Chapter Awards. During this time the 2021-2022 Ohio FFA Officer was announced and new officers were installed.We are extremely thankful for our sponsors who made this whole event happen. We would like to thank the following sponsors, American Equipment Services -Shreve, American Dairy Association Mideast, Ashland/Holmes/Wayne Farm Bureau, Back 40 Embroidery, The Boot Life, Buckeye Valley Creamery, Buckeye Valley Cattle, Carrollton FFA, Case Farms, Certified Angus Beef, Charles River Lab, COBA, Commercial & Saving Bank, Coshocton County Farm Bureau, DB Yummers, Dairy Farmers of America, E.R. Boliantz Packing Company, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farmers National Bank, FIn Feather Fur Outfitters, Frito-Lay, Gerber & Sons, Guernsey/Noble Famr Bureau, Hills Supply/DeLaval, Hillsdale FFA Alumni, Hoffman Family, Indian Valley FFA Alumni, Bruce and Deanna Keener, Landoll’s Mochican Castle, Licking County Farm Bureau, Meadowbrook FFA & Alumni, Millersburg Electric, Moores/Ag Pro, Mount Hope Auction, Noble County Farm Bureau, Ohio Forest Association, The Parts Place-Millersburg, Pearl Valley Cheese, RES Auction Service, Ridgewood General Store, LLC, Select Sires, Smithville FFA Alumni, Sunrise Cooperative, TMK Bakersville, Triple B Heating & Cooling, LLC, Troy Miller Agency, Tuscarawas/Carroll Farm Bureau, Twisted A Performance Horses, UNOH, UG Army, WG Dairy, Wayne County Career Center, Wayne Saving Community Bank, Weaver Leather, WenMar Farms, Inc, Will Fischer & Sons, Wilmington College, Wright State University, and Marlyce Yoder.