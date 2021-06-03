Northwestern FFA collects items to fill CAMO buckets to send to Honduras

Share Facebook

The Northwestern FFA collected items to fill buckets for CAMO (Central American Medical Outreach). CAMO is an organization that was founded in 1993 by former Peace Corps nurse, Kathryn M. Tschiegg who brings life-saving education and services to Central America. This organization provides over 140,000 life-saving services. CAMO is located in Orrville, Ohio.Over the course of three weeks the Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter collected needed items to stuff buckets to send to Honduras. A hurricane had gone through Honduras and left many people homeless and in need of many items. The Chapter collected frying pans, plates, cups, bowls, spatulas, bedding sheets, and combs. Each five gallon bucket contained four cups/bowls, four plates, one frying pan, one spatula, two sets of bedding sheets, and a few combs. All of these items will be greatly appreciated by ones in need.We were able to donate 23 buckets to those who lost everything due to the hurricane in Honduras. Without the help of our FFA members and all those who donated this donation would not be possible. Thank you to everyone who contributed!