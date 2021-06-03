Northwestern FFA holds annual Ag in the Classroom petting zoo

Share Facebook

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

Each year the Northwestern FFA holds an Ag in the Classroom program for the 1st grade students. On May 19th the FFA held a “drive your tractor to school day” for the high school students, as well as a petting zoo for the 1st grade students that is part of the Ag in the Classroom program.For this year’s petting zoo, FFA members brought in a donkey, a beef steer, a piglet, a rabbit, several different types of poultry, and a puppy. The elementary students rotated to 5 different stations. Each of the stations the 1st graders were able to learn about the different animals from what they eat to what they produce for humans to use. After the petting zoo the whole elementary school gathered outside to watch the high school members who participated in the “drive your tractor to school day” for a tractor parade. Northwestern FFA will be very fortunate to have some of these students join our chapter some day! Thank you to everyone who contributed to this event and made it possible!