Northwestern FFA holds Corn-hole for the Cassady’s Event

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

Jake Cassady, a member of the Northwestern community, was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Northwestern-FFA held an event to raise money for him and his family on May 19, 2021. There was a great turnout and without the support from our community this event would not have been possible. Along with the cornhole tournament there were multiple other games such as Yard Yahtzee, Sack Races, Bale Toss, Egg Toss, Yard Hockey, 9 Square, Water Balloon Toss, Ring Toss, and Watermelon Bowling. Each game required a ticket, and these funds were put straight towards the family. There was also a 50/50 raffle and a winner was drawn every hour of the evening during the event. The cornhole tournament was the highlight of the night. Another main event of the night was the dunk tank. Many staff members were dunked along with students! This brought in alumni, community members, students, and staff members. Being able to hold a normal, fun event while helping a family in need was just what people were looking for! To go with all of the games, there were also food trucks and carnival-like foods. At the event there was an Ice Cream machine with toppings, Lerch’s Donuts, Fair Lemonade, Linn’s Gyros, Eat at Joes, Popcorn, and Cotton Candy. With all hands on deck our chapter was able to hold a very successful event. We are very proud to live in a community where everyone is willing to come out and help others in their time of need. Thank you to everyone who contributed!