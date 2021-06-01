Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 1, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry weather over all of Ohio today. We expect a mix of clouds and sun, and temps will be a little warmer than what we saw over the weekend. Rain develops to our southwest overnight tonight, and lifts up into Ohio starting tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are expected off and on for tomorrow and Thursday, with two day rain totals at .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio – see map below. The higher totals will be purely limited to areas that see thunderstorms, and those will be rather hit and miss. Still, the best chance of the heavier rains come in central and SW parts of Ohio. Action will be winding down by sunset Thursday night.

We are dry for the finish of the week on Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Then we turn out mostly sunny and warmer for the weekend through most of next week. Temps will be normal to above normal for the weekend forward, and we see strong evaporation. Next Thursday we have a front coming together well west over IL and WI. That will likely bring some rain potential for later Friday (11th), but rain totals may only be .1″-.5″

Overall the pattern is well below normal on precipitation after the next rain event tomorrow and Thursday. Temps will be trending above normal as we move toward mid month. The extended 11-16 day forecast pattern is fully dry for the 12th through the 17th.