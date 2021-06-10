Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 10, 2021

Share Facebook

Scattered showers and storms are around over most of the state for one more day, before we push the best chances of moisture farther off to the east and south tomorrow. Today we can see 80% of the state pick up another few tenths to 1.5″, depending on thunderstorm development. Tomorrow we turn out partly to mostly sunny in NW and western OH, but will still have to watch for scattered showers in far south and east. The bulk of tomorrows action will be south of I-70. Temps remain above normal and it will be rather humid. The map below shows precipitation potential for today and tomorrow combined…the bulk of this comes today.

This weekend sees Saturday turn out mostly dry, but then we have to look out for scattered showers overnight Saturday night. Coverage will be minor. Better coverage showers arrive on Sunday with 60% coverage up to .25″ We see a mix of clouds and sun when not dealing with scattered showers Sunday.

We go fully dry Monday through Saturday of next week. temps ease back closer to normal and we see lower humidity to star the week. However, the second half of the week we see temps climb to well above normal again. Temps will stay quite warm into the extended 11-16 day period, and we likely stay dry for at least the first half of that period.

Generally ,after the active week this week we swing back to below normal precipitation and above normal temps, potentially for a large part of the second half of June.