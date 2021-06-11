Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 11, 2021

Share Facebook

Scattered showers are in the forecast again today, their development aided by another round of very warm and humid conditions. We see coverage today at 75%, with only NW parts of OH likely missing out. Rain totals can range from a few hundredths to .75″, but the best rains will be south of I-70 and in eastern areas. The map below shows rain potential today.

We all start out partly sunny tomorrow, but we cant rule out a few hit and miss showers late tomorrow afternoon and evening. Coverage will be under 30%, with any rains staying at .25″ or less. However, this does set us up for lingering showers that may actually have better coverage a day later on Sunday. We look for 40% of the state seeing a few showers Sunday with rain totals from a few hundredths to .4″. The best areas for rain will be NE OH, followed by the rest of the eastern part of the state.

That moisture (along with what we have see this week) will have to hold us a while. We are shifting into a dry and warm pattern next week, starting Monday. Temps will be above normal., and well above normal the second half of the week. Sunshine dominates. We will be rain free Monday through at least next Sunday (20th) and the pattern may extend easily into the start of the 11-16 day forecast window. We are not seeing any significant rain potential until slower to Tuesday the 22nd. The rest of the extended period could be active along the Ohio river valley, but trends dry still farther north.