Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 14, 2021

We have mostly dry week in store over Ohio this week. Now, today we cant rule out a few scattered showers holding over NE Ohio, an offshoot of action moving out of the Thumb of MI and across Lake Erie. These showers will have 40% coverage in NE Ohio but will likely be only .25″ or less. The rest of the state turns out sunny, warm and dry

All areas will be mostly sunny, warm and dry the rest of the week. Temps will be averaging about 5 degrees above normal. We see good drying and excellent evaporation.

Showers return overnight Friday night and into early Saturday. Rain totals can be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. The balance of Saturday and Sunday turn out partly to mostly sunny and rain free, except the far southern quarter of the state, where we can see showers start to return Sunday midday and afternoon.

Overnight Sunday through Monday and Tuesday we have rain lifting across the state from that initial shower push into southern OH Sunday night. 2 day rain totals will range from .5″ to 2″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Several waves of moisture can come during that rain event, but where you fall in that wide rain range will be heavily dependent on thunderstorms…which are likely. All told, the rain potential from thunderstorms early in the weekend and then again early next week will bring significant moisture back to the area. The map below shows rain totals for the entire period from Friday night through Tuesday night.

Behind the rain, we cool significantly at midweek next week. Temps can be below normal for the last half of next week, although we will be dry from next Wednesday through Friday, the 23rd through the 25th.