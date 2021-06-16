Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 16, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry today and tomorrow. Low humidity will bring good drying. Temps will be slightly warmer tomorrow than today.

Friday, moisture will be moving through the Great Lakes. While the bulk of rain potential will be settling in over MI and WI, we have to leave the door open to some scattered showers dipping down into the northern third of Ohio for Friday. Those showers can bring rain potential from .1″ to .5″ with coverage at 60% in areas north of US 30. The rest of the state will see a mix of clouds and sun.

The weekend is mostly dry. WE see partly to mostly sunny skies in most areas, but will have to keep an eye out for scattered showers or thunderstorms in far southern OH near the OH River. Coverage will be minor and if we are to see anything there, it will develop late afternoon or evening Saturday night or Sunday night. Again, most – if not all – of the state stays dry.

Monday starts partly sunny but clouds increase. Our next frontal boundary shows up late in the day and overnight. This will trigger showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rain totals from this frontal passage will run .25″-.75″ with coverage at 75%. The front looks to pass fairly quickly. The map below shows rain potential Monday night through Tuesday midday.

We are drier the balance of the 10 day forecast window, with sunshine returning quickly Tuesday afternoon and staying in control for next Wednesday nd Thursday. Late Thursday we see our next system developing off to the northwest, with showers and thunderstorms in the Great Lakes. However, right now the track of that moisture suggests that the heaviest action may stay north and leave us with just scattered action to finish next week. We will continue to monitor the late week set up next week.