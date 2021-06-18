Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 18, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We are adding some moisture to the forecast this morning and making the near term a little wetter overall. Showers and thunderstorms work across the state today from NW to SE, bringing rain totals of .25″-1.25″ and 100% coverage. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms linger tomorrow, with the best thunderstorm potential coming in the morning and midday. Additional rains tomorrow will run from .25″-1.25″ Then, we cant rule out showers Sunday, but admittedly the threat is minor, with no more than 40% coverage and rain totals of .25″ or less. The 3 day totals, today through Sunday are shown on the map below.

Rain is back for Monday through sunrise tuesday. Rains will be more frequent in the NW and northern third of the state Monday morning through afternoon, and then central and south Monday late afternoon/evening through early Tuesday. Combined, the rain totals will run from .3″ to 1″ with coverage at 100% of the state.

We put together some drier days from tuesday afternoon through Friday morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps stay near normal. But, precipitation chances return late next week on Friday afternoon, and then we see a good round of rain and thunderstorms next weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Rains can be up to 2″ as we see them now for the combined days of next weekend. This is made possible, in part, due to the atmosphere being bolstered by the moisture coming here in the short term (today through early next week). Dry weather returns for the 28th to finish the 10 day window and begin the extended forecast. Drier and hotter conditions are likely the week we flip the calendar from June to July.