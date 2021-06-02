Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 2, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain showers move over Ohio the next two days. Rains today are building up from the southwest, and then lingering showers move through tomorrow. Rain totals for the 2 day period (today and tomorrow) will range from .5″ to 1.25″ with 100% coverage. See map below.

We are dry for Friday through the weekend and most of next week. This weekend will turn out warm with temps above normal. Next week stays warm but gets more humid for Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be unsettled with some heat based instability likely that could bring showers either day with 60% coverage, but no more than .3″ either day to finish next week. Temps will be warm even in the rain potential, showing a warm start to the month of June.

Behind that, the 11-16 day forecast period shows mostly dry to start, with nothing more than heat based pop up showers from next Saturday through the following Tuesday. For Wednesday the 16th, we see our next front working in from the west and north. That front could trigger .25″-.5″ with 70% coverage. We should be dry to finish the week for Thursday the 17th and Friday the 18th.