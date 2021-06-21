Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 21, 2021

Share Facebook

A cold front is set to move through the state today after a weekend that featured more activity than we were originally looking for. That being said, the bulk of today’s activity will come this afternoon and evening through the overnight. Rain and thunderstorms will move through 75% of Ohio, with the biggest totals in the central and south areas, followed by the NE. NW OH has the best chance of seeing little to no action today. Rain totals will be .25″-1″, again the heaviest over the southern half of the state.

Tomorrow turns out sunny, cooler and less humid. We keep similar conditions for Wednesday, and then warm up Thursday with an increase in humidity again on southwest flow. Friday starts with sun but clouds build, and a front moves back into the state late Friday afternoon, bring rain and thunderstorms to the entire state from there through early Sunday morning. Rains can be significant and at this point we wont rule out strong to severe thunderstorms as well. Rain totals can run from half to 2″ with coverage at 100%. Sunday midday and afternoon turn our partly sunny in northern and central areas, but showers and storms hold on over the southern third of Ohio through the day, enough that we can see an additional .25″-.5″ before action ends in that part of the state. The map below shows rain potential from Friday midday through Sunday.

Monday and tuesday turn out partly sunny next week. However, we finish the 10 day period and the month with a sagging front for next Wednesday the 30th into Thursday July 1. This front can bring .25″-.75″, and we will be watching for higher totals if thunderstorms develop on a wide scale. The rest of the extended 11-16 day period features a warm and humid set up, which will allow for hit and miss thunderstorms to pop up over the eastern corn belt all the way through July 6th. However, nothing is well organized at this time, so we are thinking only heat based action with daily coverage at 25% of the state or less, and rain totals that are highly localized. Stay tuned.