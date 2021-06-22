Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry the next 3 days, but then moisture comes back. We are trending our forecast wetter from late this week through next week. If you have been praying for rain, perhaps take a break. Because if the forecasts materialize the way we are seeing right now, many areas in the ECB will be looking at way too much rain from this Friday through next Thursday.

Today, tomorrow and Thursday all look great, though. Temps have cooled substantially behind the frontal complex that cleared the state yesterday. We should see full sun through the next few days with temps cooler than normal today, closer to normal tomorrow and normal to above normal Thursday. Humidity levels will start to climb Thursday as well Friday starts with sun, but then clouds build and moisture arrives late in the day.

Showers move into western Ohio Friday evening and overnight. Then we have rain and thunderstorms around all the way through Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals can range from half to 2″, but thunderstorm development will be key to watch for upper end rain totals and locally higher than 2″ rains. In fact, models are showing significantly higher totals for the 2 and a half day period. Right now we are running very conservative, and most models are above our thoughts.

Scattered precipitation remains for next week too. A very unsettled pattern dominates for Monday through Thursday. We likely see a mix of clouds and sun but have to keep a chance of scattered showers in for all days next week. Moisture potential is only a .25″ or less for the most part on any given day with daily coverage at 30-40%. However, a majority of the state sees moisture at least once during that period. And, with those chances, we definitely will not see any significant drying next week under this solution.

So, while the forecast is wetter this morning, and looks concerning on the excessive moisture front, we will look for new data through the coming days and look to see if we can dial moisture back just a bit. For now, plan to keep the umbrella handy and most equipment in the shop for this weekend and potentially a good part of next week.