Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 23, 2021

Nice weather the next 3 days. Today will be sunny and a bit warmer than yesterday, full sun tomorrow and a few degrees warmer than today, then partly to mostly sunny and warm Friday with humidity values climbing. All in all, a decent finish to the week.

However, the pattern turns much more active this weekend and next week. Showers and thunderstorms move over Ohio Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we see them stay mostly north of I-70, but don’t want to get too cute in calling some areas dry, Sunday we have a better chance of action statewide, especially late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. However, we are in a better situation than our neighbors to the west. As of right now, IN and IL are on the front lines of what could be some very heavy rain and thunderstorms for the weekend. Here, we are keeping rain totals for now at .5″-2″ over the state for Saturday and Sunday combined but pulling coverage back to 60%. The heaviest rains will be in the farther reaches of the state west and northwest.

Next week stays mostly cloudy and damp. We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day, Monday through Friday with daily coverage around 60%. Most days we are looking at .25″-.5″ in precipitation, but thunderstorms will push those totals to 1 inch or so here and there. For the week next week, we think we can add another .5″-1.5″ easily over 100% of the state. The big takeaway will be with that set up, we can expect no drying at all next week.

Right now the heavy rains are projected to miss us. However, that will be what we need to watch closely in the days ahead, to see if any of the big time precipitation spreads east. Models have been trending farther north with the action over the past 48-72 hours…so more changes are likely to be on the way.