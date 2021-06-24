Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 24, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry in all areas today. But, we turn much more active tomorrow through next week, as we have been talking about up to this point. Rains from tomorrow through the weekend look similar to our prior forecasts, but we are ramping up totals for next week some. Rain develops in NW OH by mid morning tomorrow, but the rest of the state will see clouds increase with rain spreading east and south as the day progresses. We may see rain stay out of southern Ohio for most of the day tomorrow. However, showers and thunderstorms continue Saturday. Sunday we may see a bit of a break in between systems.

Showers and thunderstorms are back Monday through at least next Thursday. We can see as much or more rain (depending on where you are at north vs. south) out of those 4 days combined than this weekend. But, the result is the same: plentiful, and in some cases too much moisture for the 7 day period from this Friday through next Thursday. Rain totals for that period, as we see them now, are shown on the map below. We expect some tweaking of this as we work through the period. However, we still look to be in better position than areas farther west. Someone in the IA/IL/MO/IN area has the potential to see 6″+ for the same period. Oh, and we cant rule out another day of showers next Friday, the 2nd.

Late next week, we try to shut the water off a bit. We are looking to get away with a dry start to the holiday weekend for the 3rd. We keep that pattern going through the 5th. Showers and thunderstorms are back the 6th, with .25″-1.5″ potential. Behind that wave, we see an active pattern taking hold again, with showers possible each day through the 9th, with coverage at 60% each day.