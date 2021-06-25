Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 25, 2021

Share Facebook

We move into a wetter period starting today. We are bumping rain totals over the northern half of the state, but have a better, less active forecast for southern Ohio. Still, between now and the end of next week, everybody gets rain and some get way too much rain.

Today, moderate to heavy rain develops over northern OH. From I-70 north, and mostly US 30 north, we can see 1-3 inches of rain before the day is done. Rain starts first this morning in NW OH, and then spreads quickly across the rest of northern OH. Areas south of I-70 will see some clouds and sun and we wont rule out showers, but it will be a far cry from what is going on up north. Overnight tonight rains spread farther south, and tomorrow we will look for showers and storms statewide. Still, the biggest threats of heavy rain are in northern Ohio. The map below shows rain potential through tomorrow night.

We take a pause in new moisture for Sunday, but we don’t dry down much. Humidity values stay high. Then Monday through Friday next week we have scattered showers in the forecast every day. We don’t see any more than 60% coverage statewide on any of those days, and daily rain fall will be only a few hundredths to half an inch, but we will see no drying overall, and the additional moisture combined will bring .25″-1.5″ across the state. Temps remain near to above normal.

We do get some drying finally next weekend, as we kick off the independence day weekend. We should be partly to mostly sunny and dry for the 3rd and 4th, and then stay dry for Monday the 5th. The extended forecast period likely brings rain and thunderstorms back for the 6th, and then stays unsettled through the 11th.